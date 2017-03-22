Obituary - Joan Nielson Singleton

Joan (Holy Jo) Nielson Singleton died March 3, 2017 at the age of 85. She was born Oct. 16, 1931 in Roy, Utah to Golden and Vera Nielson.
She was a homemaker, and resident of Yosemite Lakes Park for 30 years.
Mrs. Singleton enjoyed sewing, opera singing, and spending time with family.
She’s preceded in death by her parents, brother Keith, and brother Don.
She’s survived by her husband of 67 years Kent John; children John and wife Sandy of Gilroy, Saul and wife Margaret of Santa Rosa, Kimla Simone and husband Lou of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Jenna Singleton and husband Doug of YLP, Jona Brady and husband Kristopher of Roseville, and Portia Singleton of Goldside; 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., March 25, at Roseville Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive in Roseville.
