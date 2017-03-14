Obituary - David A. Masonhall

David (Dave) A. Masonhall died Feb. 22, 2017 at the age of 74. He was born Oct. 8, 1942 in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Ina and Ellis.
After graduating with a degree in education, he was a teacher in Oakhurst from 1962-76. During those years, he also drove an ambulance, owned a music store, was editor of the Sierra Star, managed the Sierra Sweethearts Women’s Fast Pitch team, and served on the Board of Trustees of the Sierra Joint Union High School District from 1973-74. Leaving the area in 1976, he served as the principal/teacher at at school outside Reedsport.
Mr. Masonhall was an active sports official for many years, and enjoyed music and genealogy.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters Melanie Winters and husband Dale, Valerie Phelps and husband David; their mother, Jo Gridley (George); five grandchildren and several first cousins.
A memorial luncheon will be held sometime this summer, and he will be interred in Oklahoma City.
Remembrances can be made in his name to tsalliance.org.
Comments