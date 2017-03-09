Borden’s Celebration of Life this Sunday

Andrew Jackson Borden died Feb. 22, 2017 at the age of 84. He was born June 17, 1932 in Chickasaw, Oklahoma.
A Mountain Area resident for 25 years, he worked in construction and enjoyed fishing, camping and family barbecues.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randy.
Mr. Borden is survived by his children Sharon Culverson and husband Harold of Oakhurst, Allen and wife Cyndi, also of Oakhurst, Kirk and wife Lea, Theresa Borden Salazar and husband Brian, and Leanna, all of Colorado, and Laura of Massachusetts; 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 2-5 p.m., March 12, at the Hitching Post in Ahwahnee.
