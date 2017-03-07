Obituary - Harry Ronald Andrade

Harry Ronald Andrade died Feb. 22, 2017 at the age of 80. He was born Oct. 6, 1936 in Oakland to Joseph and Lucille.
A North Fork resident for 23 years, he served in the U.S. Navy, and later worked as a warehouse manager. He enjoyed golfing and gardening.
Mr. Andrade was preceded in death by his parents, his son David, and his sister Audrey.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years Dale; children Dan and partner Mark of San Francisco, Jeanie Anderson of Hawaii, and Casey Schuetz of Oakhurst; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., March 25, at 34851 Road 274, North Fork.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the Fisher House Foundation.
Comments