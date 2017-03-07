Obituary - Maribeth Catherine Clark

Maribeth Catherine Clark died Feb. 22, 2017 at the age of 70. She was born April 27, 1946 in Harvey, Illinois to Ellwood and Maxine Cusick.
She led Pioneer Girls, and taught second grade at a Christian school in Gardena before moving to the Ahwahnee area in 1988. She was a substitute teacher at Yosemite High, mentored MOPS mothers in Oakhurst, and was an artist, painting the animals in the mural on Road 426. She also illustrated books for Spanish missionaries for more than 25 years, and started an Oakhurst EV Free Grief Share support group.
Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Wilson; brother David and sister Alice.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bob; sons Sean and wife Jeri of Huntington Beach, Chad and wife Tracy of Gardena, and Nathan and wife Joyce of Fresno; siblings Gordon Cusick and Rise Cusick Howe; 10 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., March 11, at the Oakhurst EV Free Church.
