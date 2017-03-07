Obituary - Angela Suzette Slack

Angela Suzette Slack died March 1 at the age of 60. She was born April 13, 1956 in Torrance to Norman and Barbara Brown,
A Coarsegold resident for 15 years, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years, and was an artist. She loved to bake, and spend time with her cats.
Mrs. Slack was preceded in death by her husband Dean; her parents; and her sister Cynthia Lee Crosslin.
She is survived by her daughter Tara Laubner and husband Andrew of Spring Valley, Nevada; her sister Linda Bork of Oakhurst; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the EMC SPCA.
