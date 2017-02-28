Obituary - Helen Zaninovich Nilmeier

Helen Zaninovich Nilmeier died Feb. 13, 2017 at the age of 102. She was born April 7, 1914 in Firebaugh to John and Mary Zaninovich.
A Bass Lake resident for the last eight years, Mrs. Nilmeier worked for Fresno County for 28 years and retired as a senior clerk in the Auditor’s Office in 1976.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends, crocheting, reading, playing cards at the Fresno Senior Center, and taking care of her grandchildren. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Clovis Court 1661.
Mrs. Nilmeier was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 40 years Walter; sister Anne Zaninovich; brothers Ivan and Luke Zaninovich; and daughters, Maryanne Dengler and Susan Nilmeier.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Pool of Bass Lake; sister Margaret Selby of Sacramento; four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, noon, March 4, at Our Lady of the Sierra Church in Oakhurst. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Yosemite Gateway Restaurant in Oakhurst following the Mass.
Donations can be made in her name to Nancy Hinds Hospice, Madera County Mountain Team, 2490 W. Shaw Avenue Fresno, Calif., 93711, or your favorite charity.
