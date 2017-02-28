Obituary - Beverly Ann Gudger

Beverly Ann Gudger died Feb. 15, 2017 at the age of 95. She was born May 21, 1921 in Kansas City, Missouri.
An Oakhurst resident since 1960, she was a member of the committee that built the Oakhurst Community Center, and also helped start Sierra Mountaineer Days to help fund the center. She was a teller at the Oakhurst Bank of America for many years, and then worked as the coordinator for California Children’s Services in Madera and Madera County’s Vital Statistics.
Mrs. Gudger is survived by her daughter Kathleen Gunter and husband Warren, brother Kenneth, one grandson and one great grandson.
