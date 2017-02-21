Sharon Kay Mecchi
Sharon Kay Mecchi died Feb. 19, 2017 at the age of 80. She was born in Clovis in 1936 to Nils and Clara Larson.
She was secretary in her husband’s business, Mecchi Logging, Inc., and enjoyed sewing, knitting, baking, gardening, and spending time with family.
Mrs. Mecchi was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, D.H. “Bunk” of Ahwahnee; sons Bret of Sunnyvale, and Glen and wife Melanie, also of Ahwahnee; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., Feb. 24, at the Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel, 49269 Road 426, Oakhurst.
