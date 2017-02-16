Obituary - Eileen Marie Robertson

Eileen Marie Robertson died Feb. 6, 2017 at the age of 92. She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Nov. 28, 1924 to Clarence and Ilo Boltz.
An Oakhurst resident for 15 years, she was a homemaker, who enjoyed playing Bingo, traveling, and working game books. She also attended the Sierra Senior Center and a member of Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church.
Mrs. Robertson was preceded in death by her husband, Oral (Red), her sister Shirley Jost, and brothers Eugene and Duane Boltz.
She is survived by children Penny Ulrich of Sarasota, Florida, Clarice Garcia and husband Rich of Spokane, Washington, and Tom Robertsonof Oakhurst; brother Bill Boltz of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A family burial service will be held 1 p.m., Feb. 18, at St. Thomas Cemetery in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
