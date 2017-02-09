Services for Jeffery Latham on Feb. 16

Jeffery Marshall Latham died Feb. 7, 2017 at the age of 59. He was born Feb. 14, 1957 in Seattle, Washington to Eva and John.
He spent the final 28 years of his career at Costco as the assistant store manager. Along with his wife, Pam, he owned and operated the Pizza Factory restaurant in Oakhurst.
Mr. Latham enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially on the golf course. He loved the outdoors, water sailing, and learning to fly. He was also an avid sports fan, rooting for the L.A. Dodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
He was preceded in death by his father, and brother Brian.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pam; children, Jennifer, Melissa, Stephen and Robert; seven grandchildren; his mother; sisters Carol and Coleen; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Feb. 16, at North Pointe Church, 4625 W. Palo Alto, in Fresno.
