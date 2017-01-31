Obituary - Jean Catherine Volner

Jean Catherine Volner died Jan. 26, 2017 at the age of 74. She was born March 7, 1942 in Los Angeles.
She was a member of The Mountain Area Bear Club, and DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), and enjoyed boat rides on Bass Lake.
Mrs. Volner is survived by her husband of 54 years, William; her son Bill and wife Shelly; her daughter, Julie Greifelt and husband Philip; and four grandchildren
A vigil and rosary was held Jan. 30 in Laguna Hills, with a Mass celebrated Jan. 31 in Mission Viejo. Graveside services and burial will be held, 11 a.m., Feb. 3, at North Fork Cemetery.
Comments