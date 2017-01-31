Obituary - Edward Tuggy

Edward Tuggy died Jan. 21, 2017 at the age of 93. He was born in Los Angeles to Harold and Dauphine.
A Coarsegold resident for 17 years, he was a missionary in Venezuela, and a maintenance mechanic at Westmont College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII.
Mr. Tuggy enjoyed playing the accordion, violin and viola, and repairing watches and clocks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Alfred and Harold.
He is survived by his children Bruce and wife Susan of Coarsegold, and Helen of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren; brother John, and sisters Esther Schmitz and Edna Nelson.
A memorial service will be held 7 p.m., Feb. 11, at the Coarsegold Community Bible Church.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the Coarsegold Community Bible Church, 44934 Road 415, Coarsegold.
