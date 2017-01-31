Obituary - Patricia Ann Sebring

Patricia Ann Sebring died Jan. 20, 2017 at the age of 75. She was born June 6, 1941 in Hollywood to Phillip and Peggy Lomer.
An Oakhurst resident for 24 years, she was a homemaker, and volunteered for many years at Manna House, managing the clothing department. She was also an active member of the Lanbdmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Sebring enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, and was an advocate for animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Wendell; children Richard and wife Shelli, and Peggy Palmer and husband Bill; and two grandsons.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., Feb. 11, at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the Eastern Madera County SPCA, P.O. Box 1314, Oakhurst, Calif., 93644; help at emcspca.org; or emcspca.org/donate.htm.
Comments