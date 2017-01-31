Obituary - Patricia Ann Baker

Patricia Ann Baker died Dec. 17, 2016 at the age of 79. She was born March 21, 1937 in Pensacola, Florida to Edward and Shirley Wilkerson.
An area resident for 22 years, she was employed as a nurse, and loved Star Trek and her cats.
Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her husband Linzie; and daughter Sheryl.
She is survived by her children Dr. Terry and wife Rhonda of Oakhurst, Patti of La Habra, and Robert of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Feb. 4, at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
