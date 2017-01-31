Obituary - Opal (Gray) Chaney

Opal (Gray) Chaney died Jan. 20, 2017 at the age of 95. She was born July 31, 1921 in Parson, Kansas to Orville and Grace Gray.
An area resident for 30 years, she was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, puzzles, and playing Solitaire on the computer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvyn; her parents; her siblings, Oren Gray, Otis Gray, Irene Johnston, Charles Gray, and Reba Johnston.
She is survived by her children, Arleen McCombs and husband John of Raymond, Cheryl Bright and husband Ben of Kauia, Hawaii, Arnold and wife Barbara of Valley Center, and Craig and wife Darlene of Coarsegold ; 14 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m., Feb. 4, at the Coarsegold Community Bible Church.
