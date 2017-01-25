Obituary - Roy O. Bissett

Roy O. Bissett died Jan. 16, 2017 at the age of 76. He was born March 1, 1940 in Redding to Lester and Elizabeth.
He was a cattle rancher and logger before starting Bissett Construction, where he became a successful custom home builder in the Oakhurst area. In 1991, he changed the business name to Bissett Construction & Truss, after becoming involved in the Truss business. He was involved in the Sierra Mountaineer Days, and was a member of the Cattleman’s Association, the Lions Club and the Elks Lodge.
Mr. Bissett enjoyed working with his cattle, motorcycle riding, riding snow mobiles, going to the cabin in Beasore, hunting, taking the sand rail over to the Pismo Dunes and going to Primm, Nevada to watch drag races.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Steve Triptree, and grandson, Joshua Triptree.
Mr. Bissett is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; children Kayla Bissettt Alejandre and husband Bobby of Madera, Marty and wife Sherry of Oakhurst, daughter-in-law, Leslie Triptree of Oakhurst; sister Adele Bissett Hansen and husband Jerry; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Jan. 30, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
