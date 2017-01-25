Obituary - Curtis Edward Campbell

Curtis Edward Campbell died Dec. 17, 2016 at the age of 75. He was born Feb. 4, 1941 in Monterey Park.
An Ahwahnee resident for 40 years, he earned his secondary teacher and special education credentials from U.C. Northridge in 1966, teaching special education, English, history and reading for the Los Angeles Unified School District before joining the first Yosemite High School staff in 1976. During his 25-year YHS career, he coached basketball, was special education director, and continuation school teacher and principal. After obtaining his administrative credential, he became principal of all YHS Alternative programs.
Mr. Campbell enjoyed classic cars, welding, horseshoe signage, and breeding tropical birds in an outdoor aviary.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years Carolyn; his children Jay of Santa Barbara, and Julie Crabtree and husband Phil of Tigard Oregon; and two grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 2-5 p.m., Feb. 18, at the Hitching Post in Ahwahnee.
Remembrances in his name can be made to the YHS Alternative Programs, YUSD-Curt Campbell, 50200 Road 426, Oakhurst, Calif., 93644.
Comments