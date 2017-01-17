Obituary - Larry Dean Van Aman

Larry Dean Van Aman died Dec. 28, 2016 at the age of 83. He was born in 1933 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Helen and Carl.
After retiring from Exxon in the mid 1980s, he relocated to Oakhurst, where he resided for more than 30 years. In the late 1940s, his family built a log cabin on Lewis Creek.
An accomplished wood sculptor and painter, he created works of art from local and exotic woods, and was a member of the Timberline Art Gallery.
Mr. Van Aman was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Charles.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy of Reno; children Doug and wife Judy, also of Reno, and Lori Silverman and husband Alex of Oakhurst; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; half sister Bonnie Spivey of Virginia; sister-in-law Jean of Fresno; numerous nieces and nephews and many first cousins.
A celebration of life will be held sometime this spring.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the National Parkinson Foundation at parkinson.org, or to the Alzheimer’s Organization at alz.org.
Comments