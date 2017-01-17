Obituary - Marie Riley Capps

Marie Riley Capps died Dec. 22, 2016 at the age of 82. She was born Nov. 21, 1934 in Oklahoma to Victor and Loree Riley.
Mrs. Capps was a homemaker and a long-time member of the Elks Lodge in Oakhurst. She was an avid authority and collector of Carnival Glass, and bowled for more than 50 years. She also enjoyed spending time with family and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James; and eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children Harold and wife Donna of Madera, Mark and wife Diana, also of Madera, and Michelle Menefee and Rodney of Selma; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sisters Kenzetta Tremble, Maxine White, Linda McCraw, and Sandra Fike.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., Jan. 24, at Trinity Community Church, 12168 N. Willow Ave., Clovis.
