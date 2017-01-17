Obituary - Shania Faith Costella

Shania Faith Costella died Jan. 7, 2017 at the age of 16. She was born May 8, 2000 in Las Vegas to Nina Costella and Chad Chapman.
A Yosemite High School junior, she was a member of the Yosemite High girls JV basketball and track teams and was a Sergeant in the Yosemite High Cadet Corps.
The YHS Cadet Corps posthumously promoted Ms. Costella to the rank of Cadet Master Sergeant and awarded her the Distinguished Service Ribbon.
She is survived by her parents; sisters Sahvannah, Tianna and Mariah; grandparents John and Sue; great grandparents Ernie and Kathy Devonshire; cousins Kourtney, Dylan, Britney, Seth, Journey, Lynzy, Mikala, Blayne, Jacob and Brenna; uncles Tommy, Derek and wife Jacqui, and Mike Allen; aunt Bridgett (Costella) Allen and husband Mike; great aunts and uncles, George and Diana Devonshire, Ernie and Paulette Devonshire, Marvin and Elaine DelChario, Steve and Diane Grever, Ron and Cheryl, and Maryann.
A full military honors service will be held 1 p.m., Jan. 21, at Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church, 50443 School Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Yosemite High School girls basketball program or the Yosemite High Cadet Corps.
Comments