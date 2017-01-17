Obituary - Jack M. Johnson

Jack M. Johnson died Jan. 2, 2017 at the age of 60. He was born Dec. 21, 1956, to Bob and Carmen.
He resided in Yosemite National Park for many years, before relocating to Oakhurst, where he worked as a house painter.
Mr. Johnson enjoyed rock climbing, hiking, and playing his guitar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Ron.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his daughter Chenoa of Oakhurst; mother of his daughter, Lily Collis; sisters Charlene of Modesto, and Linda Kessler and husband Joseph of San Luis Obispo; and three nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2-5 p.m., Jan. 21, at the Positive Living Center in Oakhurst.
