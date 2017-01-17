Obituary - Patricia Ann Tyson

Patricia Ann Tyson died Jan. 9, 2017 at the age of 68. She was born Sept. 26, 1948 in Fall Church, Virginia to Wallace and Jean Cobert.
After earning her Bachelor’s in Political Science from Barat College, she moved to the Fresno area, where she worked for the federal government, and later earned her MBA from Fresno State.
In 1988, she moved to Yosemite Lakes Park, where she worked for the YLOA Water Company and was active in local politics and the community. She later worked as secretary for Positive Attitude Outlook.
She enjoyed spending time with her husband, William, and their pets, and vacationing at their cabin in South Lake Tahoe.
Mrs. Tyson is survived by her husband of 44 years; children Michael Thomas and wife Margaret of El Dorado Hills, Robert William and fiancé Dominique Carrillo of Fresno, and Jessica Susanne of Redding; and four grandchildren.
A viewing will be held noon, Jan. 20, at Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel, with a graveside service at 2 p.m., at Oakhill Cemetery.
