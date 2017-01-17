Obituary - Bernadene Rita Sweetser

Bernadene Rita Sweetser died Dec. 7 at the age of 95. She was born Aug. 8, 1921 in Tolstoy, South Dakota to Andrew and Lizzie Christensen.
A Coarsegold resident since 1998, she was active in the Mountain Area Bears Club, and president of the Grandmother’s Club. She was a recipient of the Angels Amongst Us Award, a member of the Mountain Area Singles Group, and the XYZs at Mountain Christian Center.
Mrs. Sweetser enjoyed Bible studies, gardening, sewing and reading.
She is survived by children Vince and wife Diana of Kauai, Hawaii, Linda Harris and husband Paul of Bass Lake and Rita Finger and husband Allen of North Dakota; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Jan. 21, at the Mountain Christian Center.
Comments