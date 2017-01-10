Obituary - Lillian “Sis” Knowles Nelson

Lillian “Sis” Knowles Nelson died Dec. 28, 2016 at the age of 92. She was born July 31, 1924 in Madera to Fred and Grace Knowles.
Her family owned and operated the granite quarry, formerly Raymond Granite Quarry, and she completed a memoir, Stories of Knowles & the Quarry that detailed her growing up in Knowles. She attended Central California Commercial College, worked at Vendorlator Manufacturing during WW II, and married James on May 5, 1944. She also worked as a corsetiere at the Emporium in Santa Rosa for 17 years, retiring in 1984 to move to Murphys.
A 13th generation descendant of Samuel Fuller, who came over on the Mayflower, Mrs. Nelson was a certified Graphoanalyst, a member of the Easter Star, avid golfer, tennis player and duplicate bridge player. She enjoyed numerology, genealogy, gardening, entertaining, baking, sewing, knitting, scrapbooking, doting on her cats, and playing cards and games (especially Scrabble) with friends and family. She also enjoyed returning to Knowles to visit the Hills Pride Inn, and to participate in the annual Raymond Parade.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and sister Mildred Wilson.
Mrs. Nelson is survived by her children, Mark and wife Karen of Arnold, Denise Guyton of Murphys, and Timothy of Rohnert Park; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
An informal memorial celebration will be held in the spring in Knowles.
Remembrances can be made in her name to The Raymond Museum.
