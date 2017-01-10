Obituary - Merrie Lou Riggs

Merrie Lou Riggs died Dec. 13, 2016 at the age of 72. She was born March 16, 1944 in Kingsburg to Carl and Buelah Holey.
An Ahwahnee resident since 1957, she was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting.
Mrs. Riggs was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Barbara Riggs Davidson, and her sister Barbara Hawley.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jerome; sons John and wife Kaylene, and Glen and wife Jenifer, all of Ahwahnee; four brothers; one sister; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Comments