Obituary - Rose Marie Shaffstall

Rose Marie Shaffstall died Nov. 4, 2016 at the age of 93. She was born July 12, 1923 in Saint Charles, Michigan to John and Elona Martinak.
A Mountain Area resident for 14 years, she was a homemaker and Red Hat member, enjoying gardening, crafts, sewing, camping and fishing.
Mrs. Shaffstall was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph (Rod), and her siblings Ellen and Francis Martinak.
She is survived by her children Lana Nicholas and husband Fred of Glendora, and Yvonne Scheuerell and husband Walt of Oakhurst; siblings Mary Paulus of Houghton Lake, Michigan and John Martinak of Saginaw, Michigan; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Jan. 14, at Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church.
