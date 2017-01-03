Obituary - Alice Virginia Bishop

Alice Virginia Bishop died Dec. 21, 2016 at the age of 83. She was born Jan. 19, 1933 in Des Moine, Iowa to Paul and Ruth Galenbeck.
A Mountain Area resident for 37 years, she was a homemaker and taught Bible studies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clair Jerry Bishop, and her sister Margaret Kyle.
Mrs. Bishop is survived by her children Bradly and wife Mary of Boulder Creek, Julie Ayala and husband Keith of Sahuarita, Arizona, Ellen Ching and husband Nathan of North Fork, Grant and wife Koki of Oakhurst, Bryce also of Oakhurst, and Mark of Fresno; siblings Mary Dianis, Helen Frangas, and David Galenbeck; and 15 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Jan. 15, at Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel, followed by a reception at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the Child Evangelism Fellowship (Alice Bishop Memorial), 1322 E. Shaw Avenue, Suite 110, Fresno, Calif. 93710.
