Obituary - Rebecca Anne Marie Earls

Rebecca Anne Marie Earls died Dec. 25, 2016 at the age of 42. She was born Nov. 24, 1974 in Mission Viejo to Helen Lynn and Paris.
She lived in the Bass Lake area from 1993 to 2014, when she relocated to Kansas, living with her Aunt Laura and Uncle Larry. She returned to California in late 2015.
Ms. Earls attended the SVS Adult Day Care work program for Special Needs Adults, where she made many friends.
She is survived by her siblings Gia of Bass Lake, Lisa Reardon and husband Paul, and Steven and David, all of Mission Viejo; niece Melanie Borba and nephews, Jake Rincon, Zachary Reardon and wife Jasmine and their son Finn, and Nicholas Reardon.
A private service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Cathedral City.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the SVS Adult Day Care Center, 49234 Golden Oak Drive, Suite 104, Oakhurst, Calif., 93644.
