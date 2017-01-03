Obituary - Michael Arthur Rak

Michael Arthur Rak died Dec. 13, 2016 at the age of 61. He was born Sept. 20, 1955 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Arthur and Juanita.
A Coarsegold resident since 1996, he worked as a mechanic and repairman. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1974-78.
Mr. Rak was passionate about riding his Harley with his Pomeranian Lil’ Bear, traveling, animals, and jamming on the Bass with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, and nieces Sophia and Christina Addison.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Hilary; his mother of Reno, Nevada; sons Michael J. of Buxton, North Carolina, and Michael A.D. of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters Maria “Tinker” Bosco, Jeannie Bruce, Deanna Slevin; one grandson; 13 nephews and nieces; 13 grand nephews and nieces; and four great grand nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held 4 p.m., Jan. 14, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the EMC SPCA, P.O.Box 1314, Oakhurst, Calif., 93644.
