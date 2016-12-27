Obituary - Harold “Lee” Craw

Harold “Lee” Craw, a Bass Lake/North Fork native, died Dec. 3, 2016. He was born in 1943 in Fresno. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service at Bass Lake, and as a bus driving instructor at Sierra Joint Union High School for 25 years.
He enjoyed playing basketball and softball, and was the co-creator of the Sierra Volleyball Boosters Club, the Maroon Maniacs.
Mr. Craw is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy; daughters Demaris Brown, Stephanie Webb and Jennifer Uresti; seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held April 29, 2017, details to be shared via Facebook.
Remembrances can be sent in his name to the UCSF Foundation c/o UCSF Fresno Alzheimer’s & Memory Center, 6137 N. Thesta Ave., Suite 1018, Fresno, Calif. 93710.
