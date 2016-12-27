Obituary - Barbara Jean Everett

Barbara Jean Everett died Dec. 24, 2016 at the age of 81. She was born May, 1, 1935 in Los Angeles to Walter and Agnes Conway.
An Oakhurst resident since 2005, she was a homemaker, and enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing, making jewelry and floral arrangements, and singing with the choir.
Mrs. Everett was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Alan, and grandson Jeremy.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert; her children Rhonda Rettig and husband Duane of Valley Springs, Deonna of Scotts Valley, and Karen Puente, also of Valley Springs; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Dec. 30, at Church of Christ, 50887 Road 632 in Oakhurst. Viewing at 10:30 a.m., with the service beginning at 11.
Comments