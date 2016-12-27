Obituary - Bobby Gene Mayn

Bobby Gene Mayn died Dec. 14, 2016 at the age of 79. A North Fork resident for 19 years, he was born Sept. 15, 1937 in Durango, Colorado.
He served in the U.S. Air Force, worked as an electronics engineer and was a sports fanatic, especially when it came to soccer. He also coached soccer for Minarets, and loved to line dance.
Mr. Mayn was preceded in death by Dalton.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; children Steve, Rebecca Zahourek, and Kevin; sisters Shirely Oliver and Bonnie Stewart; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Jan. 7, in the LDS Chapel on School Road.
