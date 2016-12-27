Obituary - Wade Wyatt Pettitt

Wade Wyatt Pettitt died Dec. 6, 2016 at the age of 66. He was born Oct. 20, 1950 in Ontario, Oregon to John Sr and Mildred.
An Oakhurst resident for 16 years, he worked as an electrical contractor, was a member of IBEW, and enjoyed hiking and fishing.
Mr. Pettitt is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sharalyn; son Neza and wife Heather of Oahu, Hawaii; siblings John and wife Marilyn of Georgetown, Texas, Carol Orr and husband Dave of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Robin Boles and partner Chris Britt of Meridian, Idaho; and one grandchild.
A private memorial service was held earlier.
