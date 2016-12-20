Obituary - Marilyn Diane Stauffer

Marilyn Diane Stauffer died Dec. 12, 2016 at the age of 77. She was born Nov. 24, 1939 in Bloomington, Illinois to Phinas and Mildred Yoder.
A retired insurance agent, she was a Coarsegold resident for nearly 15 years. She enjoyed creating bulletins for Oak Creek Park, attending church, puzzles, sewing and playing the piano.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Harlan D. Yoder.
Mrs. Stauffer is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dennis; and daughter Lori of Burbank.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Dec. 28, at Stoney Creek Baptist Church.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Stoney Creek Baptist Church, 44934 Road 415, Coarsegold, Calif., 93614.
