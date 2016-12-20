Obituary - Erika Lassig Gonzales

Erika Lassig Gonzales died Dec. 12, 2016 at the age of 76. She was born March, 31, 1940 in Stuttgart, Germany to Rudolph and Elsie Lassig.
A Coarsegold resident since 1968, she worked in home healthcare, and enjoyed collecting dolls, knitting, traveling and giving to others.
Mrs. Gonzales was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty, and son Steven.
She is survived by fiancé Armand Oueilhe; children Richard and wife Beth of Coarsegold, and Susette Micallif and husband Raymond of Raymond; five grandchildren and one great grandson.
Services have yet to be determined.
