Obituary - Gordon Conklin

Gordon Conklin of Coarsegold died Dec. 11, 2016 at the age of 93. He was born March 24, 1923 in Los Angeles to Gordon Sr. and Mary.
Mr. Conklin attended schools in Van Nuys and married Daisy Hinson in 1948.
He served in the Pacific during WWII as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. Conklin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Daisy, his two daughters, Gail Lippner and her husband Phil of Coarsegold; Yvonne Robertson and her husband Steve of Santa Clarita; and son Wayne Conklin and his wife Kathy of Naperville; and three grandchildren.
Memorial services are pending.
