Services for Gary Howard Dec. 21

Gary “Butch” Eugene Howard died Dec. 14, 2016 at the age of 69. He was born July 10, 1947 in Whitmire, South Caroline to Furman and Alice.
Mr. Howard was a teacher and air traffic controller, and enjoyed golfing and woodworking. He also served in the U.S. Air Force 23 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Duane.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Sandy Peck; children Janice Howard Croft and husband Randy of Oklahoma City, Kim Knoff and husband Gregg of Kansas City, Boyd and wife Sheila of Colorado and Tristen of Yosemite; stepchildren Sean Fooshee and wife Misty of Modesto, and Angela Cain and husband Joe of Pine Bush, New York; 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Dec. 21, at Yosemite Lakes Community Church in YLP.
Remembrances can be made in his name to Wounded Warriors.
Comments