Obituary - Virginia “Ginger” L. English

Virginia “Ginger” L. English died Oct. 26, 2016 at the age of 78. She was born Dec. 3, 1937 in Joplin, Missouri to Harold and Mildred Heiskell.
Mrs. English retired from serving the California State Senate for eight years, moving to Bailey Flats in 1994. She and her husband, Don, began a consulting business for the food industry, where she served as CFO for 22 years.
Mrs. English was preceded in death by her parents, and her first husband Richard Moore.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Don; sons Michael R. Moore and wife Mary, and Marc A. Moore and wife Robin; daughter Deborah; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Private family services are planned.
