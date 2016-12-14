Obituary - Doris Montague Hinckley

Doris Montague Hinckley died Dec. 8, 2016 at the age of 92. She was born April 10, 1924 in El Paso, Texas, to Harry and Georgia.
A Cedar Valley resident for 31 years, she was a homemaker, was a member of the Service Organization of the Sierra, Manzanita Garden Club, Mountain Laurel Garden Club, and the Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church.
Mrs. Hinckley enjoyed singing, music, Bible study, golf, bridge, art, homemaking, animals, gardening, and spending time with family, especially her great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, sister Ethel Montague (Austin), brother Harry, Jr., and aunt Leoti Rawlins.
She is survived by her children Charlotte Marcus and husband Alex of Virginia; Diane Ross, also of Virginia; Joan Madaus and husband Brad of Oakhurst; seven grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Dec. 20, at Oakhill Cemetery.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Hockaday School in Dallas Texas (hockaday.org), or to Bible Study Fellowship International (bsfinternational.org).
