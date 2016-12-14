Obituary - Gordon Thomas Jones

Gordon Thomas Jones died Dec. 1, 2016 at the age of 70. He was born Oct. 19, 1946 in Sparks, Nevada to Kilburn and Geneva.
A Bass Lake resident about 18 months, he was a retired banker, and enjoyed boating and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Donna; daughters Lesli of Huntington Beach, and Jennifer Berquet and husband Mathieu of France; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and his sibling Casey.
A celebration of life will be held July 2017 at Bass Lake. Exact date and time will be determined later.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
Comments