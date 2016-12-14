Obituary - Shelby Veater

Shelby Veater died Dec. 12 at the age of 19. She was born March 19, 1997 to Carl and Nancy.
A 2016 Yosemite High School graduate, she was attending Clovis Community College, studying to become a special ed teacher.
Ms. Veater is survived by her parents of Coarsegold; her sister Courtney Van Patten and husband Robbie of Clovis; brother Kyle of Fresno; grandmother Linda Veater of Coarsegold, and grandparents Juan and Lidia Walker of Clovis; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and one niece and two nephews.
A memorial service will be held 4 p.m., Dec. 19, at the LDS Chapel in Oakhurst.
