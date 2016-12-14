Obituaries

December 14, 2016 7:10 AM

Obituary - Shelby Veater

Shelby Veater died Dec. 12 at the age of 19. She was born March 19, 1997 to Carl and Nancy.

A 2016 Yosemite High School graduate, she was attending Clovis Community College, studying to become a special ed teacher.

Ms. Veater is survived by her parents of Coarsegold; her sister Courtney Van Patten and husband Robbie of Clovis; brother Kyle of Fresno; grandmother Linda Veater of Coarsegold, and grandparents Juan and Lidia Walker of Clovis; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and one niece and two nephews.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m., Dec. 19, at the LDS Chapel in Oakhurst.

Related content

Obituaries

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: 'Rules Don't Apply'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos