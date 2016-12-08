Services for Shirley Jeremiah this Saturday, Dec. 10

Shirley May Jeremiah died Dec. 2, 2016 at the age of 85. She was born Oct. 28, 1931 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada to Glenn and Kathleen Berry.
Prior to moving to the Oakhurst area, Mrs. Jeremiah was a stage entertainer in Canada. She also worked in customer service for J.C. Penny’s for a few years.
An artist, loved music and dance, she enjoyed being a full-time grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; and siblings Ross, June and Don.
Mrs. Jeremiah is survived by her children Nancy Nalley and husband Ralph of Lehighton, Pennsylvania, Tommy and wife Pam of Big Bear, Patty Paradis and wife Kit of Reno, Nevada, Phillip and wife Robin of Daingerfield, Texas, and Steven and wife Vickie of Temecula; siblings Mary Worrod, Tommy Berry and Glenna Rattray; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 9 a.m., Dec. 10, at Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel in Oakhurst, followed by interment at 10 a.m. at Oakhill Cemetery.
Comments