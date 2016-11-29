Obituary - Archie Macaulay

Archie Macaulay died Nov. 22, 2016 at the age of 88. He was born Jan. 7, 1928 in Vancouver, Canada and came to the U.S. by way of a Rotary scholarship in the late 1940s to attend Pepperdine University, which he graduated from in 1950.
In the 60s, he was a teacher in Thousand Oaks and served as president of the district teacher’s association, as well as a member of the state board of directors for the California Teachers Association.
Moving to the Mountain Area in 1980, he helped establish the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst, was the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce 2003 Man of the Year, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his many years of dedicated volunteer work for the betterment of the community in 2014.
He was past president of the Oakhurst Community Center board of directors, and a former member of the Sierra Senior Center board and the Education Enhancement Foundation. He was also a member of the Positive Living Center.
Mr. Macaulay enjoyed gardening, reading, and politics.
He is survived by his wife Carol of Oakhurst; son Douglas and wife Susan, also of Oakhurst; daughters Janice Ashton Guadalupe, and Catherine Mallen and husband Dan of Phoenix; stepdaughter Janice Jaramillo and husband Fernando of Thousand Oaks, and stepsons Dave Bockelman and wife Karen of Templeton, and Duane Bockelman and wife Denise of Thousand Oaks; his sister Isabel Pihowich and husband John of Vancouver, Canada; 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Nov. 26 at the Positive Living Center.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst, P.O. Box 295, Oakhurst, 93644.
