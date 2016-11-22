Obituary - Richard Wayne Killingsworth

Richard Wayne Killingsworth
Richard (Dick) Wayne Killingsworth died Nov. 7, 2016 at the age of 78. He was born Nov. 12, 1937 in Van Nuys to Gale and Beaulah Killingsworth.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-57, worked as a engineering draftsman with the NASA program, and went into graphic design, ending his career as a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department corrections officer.
An Oakhurst resident since 2003, he was active with the Fresno Flats Historical Society and the Romeos (Retired Old Men Eating Out). He was awarded a lifetime achievement award from the Simi Valley Football Boosters Club, and was named Volunteer of the Year for Fresno Flats Heritage Days in 2011.
Mr. Killingsworth enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping with family, and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Carole.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary (Terry) of Oakhurst; children Karen Killingsworth-Villavicencio and Samuel of Oakhurst; Mark and wife Danielle of Simi Valley; Michele Farris of Clovis; brother-in-law Edward Villavicencio; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Dec. 3, at Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church (40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst).
