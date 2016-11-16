Obituary - John Henry Brubaker III

John Henry (Jack) Brubaker III died Oct. 12, 2016 at the age of 78. A long-time Ahwahnee resident, he was born May 25, 1938 in Topeka, Kansas to John and Georgia.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany and discharged in 1964, and was employed as a Glazier superintendent in Orange County for more than 28 years, until his retirement in 1992.
Mr. Brubaker enjoyed spending time with friends and family at their vacation home along the Colorado River, boating, water skiing and dirt bike riding.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim and first wife, Karen.
Mr. Brubaker is survived by his wife of 52 years Kackie; daughter Jan Kappmeyer and husband Jerry, and sons Tom and Mike, all of West Covina, and son John and wife Amy of Mission Viego; his brother Bill and wife Patty, sister-in-law Jessie; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Per his request, no services will be held.
Comments