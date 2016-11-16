Obituary - Delbert Caparida

Delbert Caparida died Sept. 26, 2016 at the age of 62. He was born April 19, 1954 in Hawaii to Lourdez and Faustino.
A Yosemite Lakes Park resident for 10 years, he worked in the fast food industry, opening the Burger King in Oakhurst in 2010, and was a professional hula dancer for 10 years.
He enjoyed gambling, spending time with family, cooking, and entertaining.
Mr. Caparida was preceded in death by his mother, and sister Shanda.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna; siblings Sharon Bullard of Hawaii, Cappy of Washington state, Sarah York of Colorado, Ray of Fresno and Ernie of Colorado; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and several great great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life was held last month in YLP.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
