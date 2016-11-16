Obituary - Stanley Laurence Parkey

Stanley (Stan) Laurence Parkey died Nov. 4, 2016 at the age of 64. He was born April 19, 1952 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Wade and Nina.
Mr. Parkey worked in agricultural and construction equipment sales. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, country music, and was a rodeo fan.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Parkey is survived by his mother of Texas; children Derek and wife Jodi of San Marcos, Lisa Niehaus and husband Karl of Los Angeles, Brandon and wife Bryanna of Visalia; mother of his children Kathy Guinn of Visalia, his companion Kathy Hutchinson of Fresno; siblings Judith Watts and husband David of Texas, Ronald of Oakhurst, Keith and wife Julie of Clovis; and four grandchildren.
Services will be held 10 a.m., Nov. 21, at the Little Church on the Hill in Oakhurst.
For delivery of flowers or cards, Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel, 49269 Road 426 (P.O. Box 232), Oakhurst, 93644; (559) 683-4370.
