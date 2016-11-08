Obituary - Richard Duane Carpenter

Richard Duane Carpenter died Sept. 30, 2016 at the age of 79. He was born Sept. 28, 1937 in Oregon to Karold and Eva.
A Mountain Area resident for 20 years, and part-time resident of Mazatlan, Mexico, Mr. Carpenter served in the U.S. Army, and worked as a California state park ranger for 36 years.
He enjoyed sailing, hiking and being outdoors.
Mr. Carpenter was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Carrie.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Annette of Coarsegold; sons Patrick and wife Robyn of Redding, and Kelley and wife Elva, also of Redding; sisters Carol and Cindy; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Nov. 19, at the Oak Creek Clubhouse in Coarsegold.
Remembrances can be made in his name to Vineyard Ministries Stone Island, 1500 N. Lincoln, Urbana, Illinois 61801.
Comments