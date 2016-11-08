Obituary - Donald Leroy Newton

Donald Leroy Newton died Oct. 29, 2016 at the age of 88. He was born in Aurora, Illinois in July 1928 to Leroy and Angeline.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and worked as a skilled tool-and-die maker, until his retirement and move to Oakhurst.
Mr. Newton enjoyed camping, RVing, and square dancing. He was a life-long member of the Knights of Columbus, and was recognized by Pope John Paul II for his volunteer work in helping to build Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church in Oakhurst.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Betty Barbel, Marilyn Carter and Jack; and his son, Raymond Boerstler.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children Charles Boerstler and wife Tiffany, George Boerstler and wife Delores; Mieshell Boerstler; Robert Boerstler and wife Betsy; Linda Bengtson and husband Robert; Debra; Shari O’Sullivan and husband Kevin; Daniel and wife Charlotte; siblings Earl, JoAnn Arnold, Rosemary Tinsley, and Richard; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held last week in Sun Valley.
Remembrances can be made in is name to Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center, 10631 Vinedale Street, Sun Valley, 91352, or villascalabrini.com/waystogive.html.
